Edutainment Market 2020-2030 Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2030

The market for edutainment is forecasted to reach US$ 10,120.2 Mn by 2027. 

Changing industry trends and introduction of advanced technologies are playing a major role in the education field. Edutainment centers such as botanical gardens, science exhibitions, zoos, children’s museums, and aquariums offer educational aspects besides offering entertainment and amusement. The new edutainment centers incorporate entertainment and learning.

The major factor responsible forthe growth of the edutainment market is knowledge development through the content of the games. The edutainment market has experienced considerable growth due to increasing investments by established players for edutainment centers. Further, introduction of advanced technology such as implementation of Augmented and Virtual Reality technology in the education field plays an important role in the growth of the market.

With the increasing usage of social media, video streaming and mobile apps are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period. Further, edutainment centers are partnering with technology providers to provide advanced solution platforms. Edutainment centers are implementing advance technology such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, mixed reality, and Internet of Things (IoT). The global spending on entertainment centers is increasing significantly every year. Increase in the global GDP is subsequently boosting the spending on entertainment and leisure activities. The family/indoor entertainment centers market is also witnessing significant growth due to an increase in the global spending on theme parks.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold a major share in the edutainment market. Growth is attributed to strong adoption and penetration of edutainment. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth in the market due to rising adoption of the edutainment concept in India and Japan. Furthermore, the markets in Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America are also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Attracted by fast technological advancements and rising spending on edutainment centers and digital education activity, many players are driven to develop edutainment centers, video games, and streaming videos (cartoons, animated movies, etc). Some of the key players profiled in the edutainment market report include Kidzania, Legoland Discovery Center, Kindercity, Plabo, Pororo Parks, CurioCity, Totter’s Otterville, Mattel Play! Town, Little Explorers, and Kidz Holding S.A.L.

