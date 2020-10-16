Mobile CDN Market 2020-2030 To Witness Robust Expansion Worldwide By Major Key Companies

Over the past decade, owing to advancements in technology and dwindling costs of smartphones, mobile penetration is at its all-time high and as per the current observations, the trend is set to continue over the upcoming years. Mobile applications have gained noteworthy popularity among smartphone users in both, developing as well as developed regions of the world. Trends in the past few years have pointed out that usage of mobile applications has been comparatively higher than that of mobile web and desktop. Despite the soaring adoption of thousands of mobile applications, the content delivery network (CDN) infrastructure that is primarily being used in mobile applications is gradually turning obsolete or hindering the user experience.

Conventional mobile CDNs predominantly focus on the first mile and the middle mile, and shun away the last mobile mile i.e. the distance between the edge server and the user. However, due to major improvements in the overall CDN infrastructure coupled with large-scale adoption of smartphones, the latency has gradually moved to the last mobile mile in various geographical regions.

Advancements in cloud technology, along with the advent of 5G technology is expected to play a key role in boosting the growth of the mobile CDN market during the forecast period. At the back of these factors, along with consistent improvements in mobile CDN infrastructure, the global mobile CDN market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 248 Bn by the end of 2030.

The gaming sector has witnessed a multifold growth over the past decade-and-a-half. At present, game publishers and developers are required to address several challenges to seamlessly launch online games. Gaming companies have increasingly turned toward mobile CDNs to address challenges related to the performance and speed of downloading game updates, downloads, and patches. As new technologies continue to hit the market at a consistent rate, the overall size of game downloads has increased rapidly.