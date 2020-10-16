Categories
Website Hosting Services Market 2020 | Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc., AT&T Inc., Digitalocean, Inc.

Website hosting services are bringing about revolutionary changes in the e-commerce business. These services provide an easy online business platform to business owners to create and maintain their business website. Some companies are financially unstable and are unable to promote their business website individually on the internet; these service providers help them to promote and mark their presence on internet platforms at a minimum charge. It is the simplest way to promote a business globally.

Website hosting is a service that allows companies and individual users to post websites or web pages on to the internet platform. A website host or website hosting service provider offers the services and technology required for the web page and website to be viewed on the internet platform. Service providers use a large server system to control the website hosting and store the website data.

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in web hosting provides domain name protection, self-repairing systems, security and performance. The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) mainly examines patterns to protect website coupled with customer information from cyber-attacks and also determine potential threats.

Additionally, enterprises needs substantial investment and labor to certify that a web page is working optimally. Artificial intelligence (AI) can easily perform self-scans to conduct self-repairs, diagnose issues, and reduces labor-intensive activities, such as data processing & website analysis. For instance, SiteColo & SiteGround Hosting Ltd. are some of the key web hosting service providers that have already implemented artificial intelligence (AI).

North America to hold major share of the global website hosting services market. In terms of region, the global website hosting services market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global website hosting services market during the forecast period due to rapid technology advancement and also due to the presence of major players in this region, indicating potential growth of the website hosting services market in this region. Europe is estimated to be the second largest market for website hosting services from 2019 to 2027.

Key Players Operating in the Global Website Hosting Services Market

Alibaba Cloud
Amazon Web Services Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Digitalocean, Inc.
Earthlink Inc.
Endurance International Group
Equinix Inc.
Godaddy Inc.
Google Cloud Platform
Hetzner Online Gmbh
Linode, LLC
Liquid Web LLC
Microsoft Azure Web Sites
Rackspace Inc.
Shopify Inc.
Singlehop LLC
Squarespace
United Internet AG
Web.Com Group, Inc.

