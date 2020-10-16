Geomarketing Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecasts up to 2027

“Geomarketing Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of Geomarketing Market.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

Global Geomarketing Market Key Manufactures:

1. Cisco Systems

2. Deloitte

3. ESRI

4. GfK

5. Galigeo

6. IBM

7. Microsoft

8. PlaceIQ

9. Reveal Mobile

10. Salesforce

Germarketing is a type of marketing which incorporates location intelligence to enhance odds of particular message reaching to right consumer at a right time. Geofencing is one of an example of real-time geomarketing strategy developed to target established geographic area. Constant rise in the use of location analytics will propel the use of geomarketing at a wide scale.

Rising demand for location-based intelligence, location analytics, and investment in digital marketing are some factors accountable for driving the growth of geomarketing market. In addition to this, improvement in connected devices and mobile computing is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the geomarketing market.

Chapter Details of Geomarketing Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Geomarketing Market Landscape

Part 04: Geomarketing Market Sizing

Part 05: Geomarketing Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

The global geomarketing market is segmented on the basis of software, technology, deployment type, location, and industry. Based on component, the geomarketing market is segmented into software, services. On the basis of technology, the geomarketing market is segmented into Bluetooth, beacons, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi. Based on deployment type, the geomarketing market is segmented into on-premise, cloud. On the basis of location, the geomarketing market is segmented into indoor and outdoor. Based on industry, the geomarketing market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, travel and hospitality, retail, others.

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The Report Provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Geomarketing Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Geomarketing Market

– Chapter five discusses the global Geomarketing Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Geomarketing Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Geomarketing Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

