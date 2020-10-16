COVID-19 Update: Global Arc Welding Equipment Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Amada Miyachi, Automation International, Beijing ARC Xinxing Science and Technology, Colfax Corporation and Fronius International GmbH

The proposed Arc Welding Equipment Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

Arc welding is defined as a process of binding metal through melting them using electricity. As compared to other processes that generally use gas, the arc welding process uses power for generating sufficient heat to melt the metal and join it together while cooling. The process can use direct or alternating currents, as well as uses consumable or non-consumable electrodes coated in flux. Steel erection, pipeline welding, heavy equipment repair, and several major construction projects, are some of the typical applications of arc welding equipment.

Rising demand from diverse end-use industries including construction, oil & gas, aerospace & defense, and automotive, among others, is the key factor boosting the arc welding equipment market. The equipment is commonly used in the construction of gas rigs, massive offshore oil, buildings, bridges, as well as pipelines. Further, the increasing government spending on infrastructure expansion and renovation projects is resulting in propelling the arc welding equipment market. However, the growing use of friction-stir welding in the automotive industry is expected to hinder the growth of the arc welding equipment market to a certain extent.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Arc Welding Equipment Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. Amada Miyachi, Inc.

2. Automation International, Inc.

3. Beijing ARC Xinxing Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

4. CEA COSTRUZIONI ELETTROMECCANICHE ANNETTONI S.P.A.

5. Colfax Corporation

6. Fronius International GmbH

7. KOBE STEEL, LTD.

8. Panasonic Corporation

9. SHANGHAI HUGONG ELECTRIC (GROUP)CO.,LTD.

10. TELWIN S.p.A.

The global arc welding equipment market is segmented into automation level, process, gas usage, and end-user. The automation level segment of arc welding equipment market is classified into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual. Also, the process segment of arc welding equipment market is categorized into plasma arc welding, flux corded arc welding, shielded arc welding, electroslag arc welding, electrogas arc welding, gas metal arc welding, and others. The gas usage is segmented into oxygen, argon, helium, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and others. Moreover, based-on end-user, the arc welding equipment market is segmented into automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, and others.

The report analyses factors affecting the Arc Welding Equipment Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Arc Welding Equipment Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Arc Welding Equipment Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Arc Welding Equipment Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Arc Welding Equipment Market based on

various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Arc Welding Equipment Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Arc Welding Equipment Market Report:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

– The Middle East & Africa

