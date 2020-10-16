Robotic Welding Market – Detailed analysis of current Industry figures with forecasts growth by 2027 | ABB, Fanuc Corporation, IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and KUKA AG

The proposed Robotic Welding Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

Get Sample Report of Robotic Welding Market Report @

The robotic welding is an automated programmable tool used to mechanize the procedure of welding by performing both the part handling and weld. The robotic welding is widely used in the automotive industries for welding the components and parts of the interior and exterior automotive parts with less difficulty. The robotic welding is programmed with specific proximities that help them function properly and accurately. The adoption of robotic welding ensures increased efficiency on welding lines, which has reduced intensive labor injuries, increased uptime with reduced costs, and improved speed and accuracy. All the above factors are expected to boost the growth of the robotic welding market. This technology improves supply chain performance in end-user industries.

The increasing advancement in robotics technologies and growth in the adoption of welding robots in the automotive and metal industry are some of the major factors driving the growth of the robotic welding market. However, high installation costs and the complex integration capabilities required for the initial setup are the major factors restraining the growth of the robotic welding market. The use of robotics welding eradicates the need for manpower, thereby ensuring operational excellence by performing repetitive tasks efficiently and effectively is the major factor which will boost the growth of the robotic welding market.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Robotic Welding Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The reports cover key developments in the Robotic Welding Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

1. ABB

2. Fanuc Corporation

3. IGM ROBOTERSYSTEME AG

4. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

5. KUKA AG

6. NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP

7. OTC Daihen Inc.

8. Panasonic Corporation

9. Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd

10. Yaskawa America, Inc.

The global robotic welding market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, payload. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as spot welding, arc welding. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, metals and machinery, others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as less than 50 kg, 50-150 kg, more than150 kg.

The report analyses factors affecting the Robotic Welding Market from further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Robotic Welding Market in these regions.

Moreover, the report entails the estimate and analysis for the Robotic Welding Market on a global as well as regional level. The study provides historical data as well as the trending features and future predictions of the market growth. Further, the report encompasses drivers and restraints for the Robotic Welding Market growth along with its impact on the overall market development. In addition, the report provides an analysis of the accessible avenues in the market on a global level.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Robotic Welding Market based on

various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions. The Robotic Welding Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Robotic Welding Market Report:

– North America

– Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

– The Middle East & Africa

