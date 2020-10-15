Data Center Cooling Market to 2025 Report Reviews Size, In-depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis

Facto Market Insights has recently added a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as Data Center Cooling Market provides an in-depth analysis of the Data center cooling with the forecast of market size and growth. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Get a Sample PDF of this Market Report at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/243

Data center cooling refers to the collective tools, techniques, and equipment that ensure temperature within permissible limit in data centers. Cooling system maintains required air circulation to each row and rack in the data centers. Data center cooling systems consist of infrastructure, management, and monitoring. Infrastructure includes air ducts, chillers, air conditioners, and cooling towers among others. Management includes management software deployed in data center cooling while monitoring includes equipment & procedure for monitoring data center temperature.

The factors such as increase in demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and substantial growth with data center and power density fuel the growth of the global data center cooling market. However, the requirement of specialized infrastructure & higher investment cost hinders the growth of the global market. In addition, cooling challenges during power outage are also expected to impend the growth of the global market. Furthermore, emergence of liquid-based & portable cooling and rise in requirement for modular data center cooling approach are anticipated to fuel the growth of the data center cooling market.

The global data center cooling market is segmented on the basis of component, type of cooling, type of data centers, industry verticals, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into solutions and services. Based on type of cooling, the market is divided into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/243/data-center-cooling-market-amr

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, which include Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv Co; and Asetek.

Data Center Cooling Key Market Segments:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Type Of Cooling

Room-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

By Type Of Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Wholesale Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Schneider Electric Se

Black Box Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg

Fujitsu Ltd.

Stulz Gmbh

Vertiv Co

Asetek

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/enquiry/243

About Us

Facto Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With Facto Market Research, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Contact Us