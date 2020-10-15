Methanol Market Size 2020 Trending Technologies, Industry Growth, Share,Growth Factors, Top Companies Analysis, Industry Key Players

The global methanol market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as growing demand for chemical intermediates and growth in the automotive sector and higher demand from the Asia Pacific due to rapid industrialization in major countries like China, Japan and India. Methanol is mostly used in the building and construction industry for manufacturing engineered wood products which further boost the demand for methanol globally. However, the high processing cost of conversion of methane into liquid coupled with lack of technology to meet existing demand may hamper the market growth.

Methanol is a liquid form chemical which is colorless, flammable, volatile and poisonous. Methanol is generally called wood alcohol because it was once produced primarily as a byproduct of the destructive distillation of wood. Methanol is produced with the synthesis of carbon monoxide and hydrogen. Its key use is in organic synthesis, as a fuel, solvent and antifreeze. Methanol is very useful for combating the formation of hydrates in pipelines and process equipment. Methanol is present in industrial solvents, carburetor fluid, antifreeze, canned fuels and other products. Owing to its toxic properties, it is frequently used as a denaturant additive for ethanol manufactured for industrial purposes

Some of the key players operating in the Methanol Market include,

Atlantic Methanol Production Company LLC

BASF SE,

Celanese Corporation,

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd.,

Methanex Corporation,

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.

Mitsui & Co. Ltd

SABIC

Sipchem

Zagros Petrochemical Company

Methanol Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Feedstock (Natural Gas, Coal, Oil, Others); Derivative (Formaldehyde, Acetic Acid, Dimethyl Ether, Gasoline, Solvents, Methyl Methacrylate, Others); End-Use Industry (Transportation, Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, Paints And Coatings, Water Treatment, Others) and Geography

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America

Methanol Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004235/

Strategic Points Covered in TOC: Methanol Market

Chapter 1: Introduction, Methanol Market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Methanol Market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Methanol Market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Methanol Market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

