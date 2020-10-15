Smart Textiles in Military Market Size 2020 Trending Technologies, Industry Growth, Share,Growth Factors, Top Companies Analysis, Industry Key Players

Smart textiles are rapidly penetrating every segment of the market. The latest and most promising among these could be the military sector. Smart textiles in the military focus on improving the performance and capabilities of the soldier in the battleground. Incorporation of actuators, sensors and control units into the military fabric enable various function such as communication, survivability and mobility to the soldiers. In addition, certain smart military textiles are engineered to optimally respond to external stimuli including temperature, vibration and light intensity.

The smart textiles in military market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased needs for improved military performance coupled with demands for lightweight textiles. Integration of high-performance miniaturized electronic systems further propel market growth. However, high costs of manufacturing these smart textiles hinders the overall market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities for the smart textiles in military market lie in developments of key enabling technologies and added functionalities.

Some of the key players operating in the Smart Textiles in Military Market include,

BAE Systems Plc

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Mide Technology Corp.,

Milliken & Company,

Ohmatex A/S,

Outlast Technologies LLC,

Schoeller Textil AG

TenCate Protective Fabrics – US

Texas Instruments Incorporated

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Smart Textiles in Military Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Active Smart, Passive Smart, Ultra Smart); Application (Energy Harvest, Thermal, Protectiona and mobility, Health Monitoring) and Geography

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Smart Textiles in Military Market in these regions.

Smart Textiles in Military Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

