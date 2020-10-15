Fertilizers Market Size 2020 Trending Technologies, Industry Growth, Share,Growth Factors, Top Companies Analysis, Industry Key Players

The fertilizers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as technological innovations in the fertilizer industry and growing food demands affected by shrinkage of land area available for cultivation. A surge in demand for bio-based and micronutrient fertilizer further boost the fertilizers market growth. However, regulatory constraints and high production costs associated with the use of fertilizers negatively impact the fertilizers market. On the other hand, increasing usage of the product in the horticulture industry offers lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the Fertilizers Market include,

Bunge Limited,

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.,

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.,

Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL),

Nutrien Ltd.,

SQM S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

Syngenta AG

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

This Fertilizers Market Research Report administers a broad view of the Fertilizers Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed Fertilizers Market segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Fertilizers Market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Fertilizers are chemical compounds added to soil in order to improve their fertility or to supply plant nutrients essential for growth. They help in modifying the aeration and water retention properties of the soil thereby improving its effectiveness. Monocropping gradually leads to the depletion of certain nutrients from soil. Fertilizers, in this case, play an important role in replenishing soil nutrients required for proper growth.

Fertilizers Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, Micronutrients, Others); Application (Grains and Cereals, Pulses and Oil Seeds, Fruits and Vegetables, Commercial Crops, Others) and Geography

