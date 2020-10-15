Polyoxyethylene (40) Stearate Market Sales Report- Covid-19 Impact, Future Innovation Strategies and Top Competitors

Polyoxyethylene 40 stearate is soluble in ethylacetate, methanol, ethanol, and water. It is used in a study to investigate its effects on multidrug resistance (MDR) and to assess the phase behaviours of micro-emulsion to produce nanostructured drug-loaded lipid carriers. It enhances antitumor activity and modulates multidrug resistance of vinblastine sulphate, which is one of the major hurdles limiting the efficacy of cancer chemotherapy. Polyoxyethylene (40) stearate is a multifunctional neutral surfactant used in polishes and paper, food products, textile chemicals, household products, pharmaceutical formulations, and cosmetic formulations. It is waxy or flaky white to creamy coloured substance used as surfactant and emulsifier agent in beauty products and cosmetics.

It is also known as PEG-40 stearate and polyoxyl 40 stearate. It is used on skin burn or skin irritation with anti-microbial cream or ointment. The global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market is growing at a significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rapid growth of emulsifiers in personal care industry. The Asia-Pacific polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by North America polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market, attributed rapid growth of pharmaceuticals as well as cosmetics market.

Global Polyoxyethylene (40) stearate Market: Dynamics

Growing personal care, cosmetics, textile, food, and pharmaceutical industry and high demand for emulsifying agents in the above industries particularly in regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe are some of the economic factors factor driving the global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market. However, health hazards of polyoxyethylene (40) stearate including kidney toxicity may lead to restraining the global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market. As Polyoxyl 40 Stearate is classified as a PEG, it will have the similar concerns associated with all PEGs. It can increase the incidences of brain cancer, leukaemia, uterine and breast cancer, attributed to presence of harmful impurities called as ethylene oxide. This, in turn, expected to create an adverse impact on the global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market. The company manufacturing polyoxyethylene (40) stearate products has a significant opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to high demand for personal care products across the regions over the forecast period. Companies have a significant opportunity in the global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market through collaboration with end-users i.e. personal care, pharmaceutical companies, textile chemical market players, food product manufacturers, etc.

Global Polyoxyethylene (40) stearate Market: Segmentation

The global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market is segmented by end-use, application, and by region. By application segment, emulsifying segment is expected to contribute for relatively high revenue share in the global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market, attributed to significant demand for emulsifying agent in personal care, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, textile, and household products.

Global Polyoxyethylene (40) stearate Market: Regional Overview

By geographies, the global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the regions, APEJ is expected to dominate the global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market, owing to a significant revenue share in textile chemical market. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific in the global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market, attributed to rapidly rising demand for emulsifier in pharmaceutical industry. The Western Europe and Eastern Europe are expected to account for significant revenue share in the global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market with a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have a moderate opportunity for the polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market, owing to growing economy and relatively low-value share in the global food and beverages market. Overall, the outlook for the global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Polyoxyethylene (40) stearate Market: Key Players

Few players of global polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market include Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., Chemos GmbH & Co. KG, Chemos GmbH & Co. KG, Mosselman S.A., KHBoddin GmbH, and Caesar & Loretz GmbH. Some Chinese players in the polyoxyethylene (40) stearate market include Simagchem Corporation, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co., Ltd., Yantai Topway Industrial Co., Ltd., Nanjing Capatue Chemical Co., Ltd., JiangYin HuaYuan Chemical Co., Ltd., and Sino-Japan Chemical Co., Ltd.