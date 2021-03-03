Head-Up Display Market: Know About Technology Advancements by 2018-2023 with Nippon Seiki, Continental, DENSO, BAE Systems, Visteon, Pioneer Corporation and Others.

The report titled “Head-Up Display Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Head-Up Display industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Head-up Display Market is expected to reach USD 4.71 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.27 Billion in 2018,at a CAGR of 29.91% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Head-Up Display Market:

Nippon Seiki (Japan)

Continental (Germany)

DENSO (Japan)

BAE Systems (UK)

Visteon (US)

Pioneer Corporation (Japan)

MicroVision (US)

Thales (France)

Garmin (Switzerland)

Panasonic (Japan)

The factors such as increase in awareness about passenger and vehicle safety, convenience offered by the combination of satellite navigation technology and HUD system, increase in demand for connected vehicles and technologically advanced HUDs drive the demand for head-up displays.

Conventional HUD held the largest share of the head-up display market in 2017.Conventional HUDs are widely used in commercial and defense airplanes and automobiles applications. Conventional HUDs in airplanes display information regarding position, radar information, flight path, acceleration, and real-time position, which helps pilots to react instantly.

