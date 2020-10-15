VoIP Softphones Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2020-2027 3CX, Avoxi, BITRIX24, Cisco Systems, J2 Global

Increasing focus towards improving the efficiency and streamlining the business processes are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the VoIP softphone market. However, the high costs of these solutions and performance issues might hinder the growth of the VoIP softphone market. The APAC region is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to the growing IT sector and increasing adoption of technologically advanced products.

Leading VoIP Softphones Market Players:

3CX, Avoxi, BITRIX24, Cisco Systems, Inc., J2 Global, Inc., Junction Networks, Mizutech S.R.L., Suretec Systems Ltd., Telzio Inc., Zoiper.Com

VoIP softphone installs on a computer and enables the user to make calls using VoIP service. VoIP softphones are becoming popular owing to its advantages over traditional phonies such as CRM integration, geographical flexibility, chat and messaging, employee presence, and upgradeable software, among others. The VoIP softphone market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players operating in the market.

The Global VoIP Softphone Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the VoIP softphone market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of VoIP softphone market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, enterprise size and geography. The global VoIP softphone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading VoIP softphone market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the VoIP softphone market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global VoIP softphone market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The VoIP softphone market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

