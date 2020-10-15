Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market 2020 Projected To Experience A Hike In Growth Worldwide

Artificial Intelligence is an advanced technology that helps to achieve enhanced production and business efficiencies in the oil and gas industry. The integration of artificial intelligence technology creates new ways and approaches in exploration, development, production, refining, sales, and transformation systems. Oil and gas companies are investing in AI technology services and solutions to reduce human errors in the process and to avoid critical business process challenges with the help of advanced technology in automation.

Companies are using AI-based solutions in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. Solution providers offer a wide range of solutions that are applicable in quality control, production planning, predictive maintenance, and fleet management with more efficiently.