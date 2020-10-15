Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market

Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market: Overview

Augmented emphasis on the safety of public led to continuation of digitalization and coming up of various connected devices, which is likely to support growth of the global computer aided dispatch (CAD) market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030. In addition, policies and regulations as formulated by governments are becoming increasingly favorable toward modern technology, which is likely to drive demand for computer aided dispatch (CAD) services. Several companies are also making increased investment in the advancement and innovation of CAD solutions, thereby paving way for rapid growth of the global computer aided dispatch (CAD) market in the years to come.

There has been an emerging trend of rising adoption of cloud-based CAD software by both private and public agencies, which is likely to augur well for the market in the years to come. Manufacturers of computer aided dispatch system are channeling all their efforts toward integration of advanced technologies to better the efficiency and effectiveness of their systems. Progress made in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning are finding extensive use in several applications, which also comprises computer aided dispatch systems.

Product, service provider, end user, and region are the four important parameters based on which the global computer aided dispatch (CAD) market has been classified.

Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market: Notable Developments

One of the relevant and important developments of the market that gives a quick view of the dynamics pertaining to global computer aided dispatch (CAD) market is mentioned as below:

In May 2017, US-bases Tyler Technologies, Inc. made acquisition of an online dispute resolution provider, Modria, Inc. This strategic move is expected to complement tax and appraisal portfolio and would better justice and court solutions through lessening of operational expenditure.

Some of the prominent organizations in the global computer aided dispatch (CAD) market comprise the below-mentioned:

Spillman Technologies, Inc.

Zoll Medical Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

Global Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Market: Key Trends

The global computer aided dispatch (CAD) market is characterized by the presence of the following restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

Increased Adoption by Law and Government Agencies to Widen Scope of Market Growth

Computer aided dispatch solutions are extensively utilized by 911 dispatchers and operators to gain updation about status and location of the responders, make recording of incident calls, correct dispatch of the responders, and correct arrangement of the dispatch. Several government and law enforcement agencies are increasingly taking up computer aided dispatch solutions so as to efficiently manage several emergency situations. These agencies are increasingly focusing on facilitating rapid and efficient response to threats linked to natural calamities and criminal activities. As such, the global computer aided dispatch (CAD) market is likely to observe considerable growth during the timeframe of analysis, from 2020 to 2030.

A surge in the incidences of crimes and violence across the globe are estimated to encourage adoption of computer aided dispatch solutions across the globe. With the increased concern and need for public safety, the demand for these solutions is bound to rise in the years to come.