HomeNewsDistributed Control Systems Market 2020 Explored in the Latest Research by ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company

The distributed control systems market was valued at US$ 2,045.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to account for US$ 3,897.0 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent times owing to huge investments coming up from Governments. The 21st century is characterized by cut-throat competition in all the industry sectors. The manufacturers of various products face stiff competition with their competitors on account of costs, quality, service, and time-to-market. Also, manufacturers have faced monumental challenges concerning maintaining a perfect balance between the demand and supply of the product. Manufacturing industries thus tend to focus more towards their core competencies of manufacturing.

Top Key Players:-ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., NovaTech, LLC, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The prospective for further installations is remarkable in many of these countries, particularly in non-automotive industry, but also in automotive industries. This growth is attributed to the necessary modernization and transformation required in these markets. These statistics are promising for manufacturers as it signifies the huge scope for further increase in adoption.

The report segments the global distributed control system market as follows:

Global Distributed Control System Market – By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Distributed Control System Market – By Industry Vertical

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Others

The distributed control system enables remote monitoring of the activities and ensures efficiency enhancement thereby inducing growth productivity in the manufacturing sector. The increasing automation integrations in the manufacturing industry would propel the demands for DCS integrations and drive the distributed control system market.

