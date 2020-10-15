Cartesian Robot Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027 | ABB Ltd., Aerotech Inc., Akribis Systems

The global cartesian robot market accounted for US$ 45,840.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15,007.9 Mn by 2027.

The Cartesian robot market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continue to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players face an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world.

Top Key Players:- ABB Ltd., Aerotech Inc., Akribis Systems, Bosch Rexroth AG, Denso Corporation, Epson America Inc., Gudel Group AG, KUKA AG, MKS Instruments Inc., Suruga, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

The electrical & electronics industry is characterized by a high amount of fragility and requires the highest levels of precisions during the manufacturing process. Cut-throat competition in consumer electronics has driven manufacturers to produce the highest quality equipment with lower errors and minimal losses. Volatile consumer electronics markets and dynamic changing demands from consumers have left little or no room for errors for the consumer electronics manufacturers.

the rising demand for smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and consumer electronic products has intrigued the manufacturing industry to increase its production capacity. According to Moore’s law, the size of the Integrated Circuits (IC) is shrinking in every 2 years, thus felicitating the usage of Cartesian robots to work on nanostructures. Creating circuit boards, inserting parts into injection molding, final assembly applications, CNC processes, and metal stamping are among the processes that are likely to be automated by electronics manufacturers.

The report segments the global cartesian robot market as follows:

Cartesian robots Market, by Axis Type

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

4-Axis

Cartesian robots Market, by Industry Verticals

Manufacturing

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Petrochemical

