Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Coffee Pods Market

Global Coffee Pods Market – Introduction

Coffee pods are round pods placed in a filter to brew coffee. Coffee pods are packed in single doses and the roasted ground coffee is measured and pressed within two sheets of paper. It contains 7 gram of coffee on an average. Coffee pods are also known as coffee pads. It looks very similar to tea bags, except that tea bags are round in shape.

Most people are practicing home isolation due to COVID-19. This has resulted in rapid increase in consumption of coffee pods at home. It has also increased online sale of coffee pods, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Increase in research & development activities and launch of new flavors projected to drive the demand for coffee pods

Rapid increase in investment on research & development on coffee pods is projected to drive the demand for coffee pods in the near future. Increase in usage of coffee pods at cafes, hotels, restaurants etc. and launch of new flavors of coffee pods is set to increase the overall sale of coffee pods during the forecast period. Rise in demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages is also projected to be one of the prominent reasons for the growth of this market.

Rise in sale of coffee pods through e-commerce websites to create new opportunity for coffee pods producers

Increase in trend of selling coffee pods and other coffee products through online distribution channels, especially on company-owned websites and e-commerce websites across the globe is anticipated to create immense opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of coffee pods in the near future. Manufacturers and suppliers also offer attractive discounts and exclusive offers and schemes to drive the sale of products such as coffee pods on e-commerce portals etc.

Europe Considered to be the Largest Market for Coffee Pods

Geographically, the global coffee pods market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country-level bifurcation of the North America market includes the forecast and analysis for the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The country-level analysis and forecast for the Europe market covers the coffee pods market in U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe.

Europe accounted for major share of the global coffee pods market in 2019. The market in Europe is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period due to introduction of new coffee formulations and launch of new flavors, which is projected to drive the market in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Coffee Pods Market

Prominent coffee pods companies are projected to face tough competition during the forecast period. Brands such as Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., Nespresso S.A., Dunkin Brands, and Melitta USA are investing heavily on research & development to create new formulations of coffee pods and launch new range of innovative products into the market. Companies are spreading awareness and conducting promotional drives to increase the demand for coffee pods in emerging economies of the globe.

Some of the key players operating in the global coffee pods market include:

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

Nespresso S.A.

TASSIMO

SENSEO

Dolce Gusto

Melitta USA

Dunkin Brands

Community Coffee Company

Peet’s Coffee

