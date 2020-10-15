Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Urea Molding Toilet Seat Market

Urea Molding Toilet Seat Market: Introduction

Urea molding compound is a form of powder and is also known as urea formaldehyde compound powder. It is a type of thermosetting plastic filling material which is used during the production of toilet seats, electric fittings, and many other products. Urea molding toilet seats are strong, durable, glossy, and highly resistant to staining and scratches.

Key Drivers of the Global Urea Molding Toilet Seat Market

Demand for urea molding toilet seats is expected to witness considerable growth in developing countries with the rising deployment of urea molding toilet seats in residential and commercial sectors.

Moreover, rising government initiatives for better sanitation and increasing construction of community toilets & public toilets is also a major factor driving the urea molding toilet seat market across the globe.

Factors Restraining the Global Urea Molding Toilet Seat Market

Other alternatives such as squat toilets, urinals, commode chairs, and toilet converters can create hurdles for the development of the urea molding toilet seat market. Moreover, in underdeveloped regions, many people still practice open defecation.

Availability of other materials such as plastic and ceramic at an affordable rate is also a factor likely to hinder the growth of the urea molding toilet seat market across the globe.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global urea molding toilet seat market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the urea molding toilet seat market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the urea molding toilet seat market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America urea molding toilet seat market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The urea molding toilet seat market is highly fragmented and segregated based on price, consumer range, and product portfolio due to the presence of various local and international players. Few brands are ruling the global urea molding toilet seat market. Most manufacturers promote and sell their products via their own websites or/and via e-commerce websites.

A few of the key players operating in the global urea molding toilet seat market are:

Toto Ltd.

Roca Sanitario

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Kohler Co.

Xiamen Sunten Sanitary Ware Industry Co., Ltd.

QuanZhou ShunHao Melamine moulds Co., Ltd.

Saniplast Industry S.R.L.

Dino Plast S.r.l.

Kip Melamine Co. Ltd.

Zhongshan Meitu Plastic Ind. Co., Ltd.

