Coronavirus’s Impact On Automotive Sealing Solution Market

Automotive Sealing Solution Market: Introduction

Automotive sealing solution comprises rubber/silicone or other composite parts used to seal oil, fuel, or gas in the engine, transmission, battery, and other vehicle parts in order to maintain safety and proper functioning of the vehicle. Automotive sealing solution has been extensively used across all vehicles and is finding newer applications.

Key Drivers of Automotive Sealing Solution Market

Dynamic shift toward electrification witnessed by the auto industry has led to the development of newer applications for automotive sealing solutions. Sealing solutions are required for lithium-ion batteries and electric motors that are specially designed to prevent heat propagation among neighboring cells in the battery.

Auto manufacturers are compelled to develop fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles and consequently, they are using lesser welded parts and opting for composite & non-welded body panels that utilizes sealing solutions. Vehicles are fitted with multiple exhaust control devices such as diesel oxygen filter, selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and lean NOx trap, in order to minimize emissions from vehicles. Increase in number of devices in the exhaust system require the utilization of more sealing solution, which in turn is driving the automotive seals market.

Automotive sealing solutions are required across numerous vehicle parts with designated properties in order to maintain pressure, thermal resistance, and leak proof. Advancements in climate control technology, safety systems, and suspension systems are projected to boost the automotive sealing solution market during the forecast period.

Battery electric vehicle segment to expand significantly

Sales of battery electric vehicles are increasing owing to rising consumer awareness toward cleaner mobility and lucrative government incentives and facilities such as free parking, access to bus lane, and tax relief.

Key Players Operating in Automotive Sealing Solution Market

The global automotive sealing solution market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive sealing solution market are:

Freudenberg

Trelleborg AB

Saint-Gobain

Teche

3M

Global Automotive Sealing Solution Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Sealing Solution Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Sealing Solution Market, by Application

Battery

Powertrain

Engine

Transmission

Safety Components

Exhaust System

Steering & Suspension

Climate Control

HVAC

Fuel Cell

