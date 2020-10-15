Antimalarial Drugs Market set to witness huge growth by 2018-2026

Antimalarial drugs are agents that are used to treat malaria. If an infected anopheles mosquito bites a person, then the infection of a certain protozoan is transmitted to the person. This condition is known as malaria. A malarial patient experiences anemia, chills, and fever. Malaria can be prevented by the use of antimalarial drugs as a prophylactic measure before entering an endemic area. Different antimalarial drugs are used for different stages of the life cycle of the parasite. Some antimalarial drugs are effective against acute attack of malaria, while some are used as prophylactic agents that kill the parasite when it enters the host body. Combination drugs are available for the treatment of malaria. These drugs contain more than one antimalarial drug in one dose or pill. Combination antimalarial drugs provide better antimicrobial action due to increased compliance that prevents drug resistant strains of bacteria from emerging. Prevention and treatment of malaria can be done using antimalarial quinolones. The parasite degrades hemoglobin during the blood stages of the life cycle of malaria. Free heme is released due to degradation of hemoglobin, which is toxic to the parasite. The polymerization process of free heme leads to formation of non-toxic hemozoin. Antimalarial quinolones interfere with this polymerization by accumulating toxic free heme and kills the malaria parasite.

Request Brochure for Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43481

Rise in prevalence of malaria across the world boosts demand for antimalarial drugs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly half of the world’s population is at risk of malaria. In 2015, there were about 429,000 malaria deaths, and around 212 million malaria cases globally. South Africa accounts for major share of the global malaria burden. In 2015, the country accounted for 92% of malaria deaths and 90% of malaria cases. In 2016, there were 216 million cases of malaria in 91 countries, an increase of nearly 5 million cases over that in 2015. In 2016, there were 445,000 deaths due to malaria, an increase of 1000 deaths as compared to 2015. In 2016, approximately US$ 2.7 Bn was invested in funding all over the world, and governments of endemic countries contributed nearly 31% of funding, that accounted for US$ 800 Mn to control malaria.

The global antimalarial drugs market can be segmented based on drug class, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the market can be classified into antimalarial combinations, antimalarial quinolones, and miscellaneous antimalarials. Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorized into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global antimalarial drugs market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held significant market share in 2016. The region is anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period, owing to rise in number of patients suffering from malarial infection. Europe held the second largest market share in 2016, due to increase in preference for novel drugs among consumers. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in government initiatives to eradicate malarial infection from countries such as India and China. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to be driven rise in prevalence of malaria.

Key players operating in the global antimalarial drugs market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, and King Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Antimalarial Drugs Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=43481

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer Experience Maps

Insights and Tools based on data-driven research

Actionable Results to meet all the business priorities

Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

Pre Book Antimalarial Drugs Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=43481<ype=S

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/