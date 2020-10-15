OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis up to 2027

The OTC Drug and Dietary Supplement Market was valued at US$ 2, 93,255.40million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 4, 92,102.49millionby 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%from 2020to 2027.

Over the counter (OTC) drugs are available for the public for their general use. These drugs do not require a prescription from a physician. OTC medicines are available for various medical conditions such as coughs and colds, diarrhea, heartburn, constipation, acne, pain, and others. On the other hand, dietary supplements are available over the counter for fitness purposes. However, buying a dietary supplement with medicinal ingredients requires a prescription from a physician when a person is critically ill or requires treatment. These OTC drugs and nutritional supplements have two forms: branded or generic.

In 2019, the analgesicssegment accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to the growing awareness regarding general health issuesand growing preference for non-prescription drugs over prescription drugs across the world. However, vitamins and dietary supplementssegmentis likely to register the highest CAGR in the global OTC drug and dietary supplementsmarket during the forecast period.

People nowadays are well aware of general health issues such as cold, cough, allergies, fever, pain, acidity, diarrhea, and skin-related conditions. Major population is focused on having healthy lifestyle by avoiding the consumption of junk food that leads to a rise in lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases. Growing preference toward maintaining the healthy lifestyle also leads to the consumption of weight-loss products and dietary supplements, such as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Increase in exposure to the internet has led to greater access to dietary supplements and over the counter (OTC) drugs to consumers, at affordable prices.

The common health issues can be seasonal or they might occur due to minor changes in routine habits; hence, people prefer taking OTC medicines to treat them instead of visiting a doctor. In many cases, this saves time and money, and provides immediate relief. Several governments have initiated various programs toward health awareness, due to which there has been a quick and smooth adoption of everyday technology for healthcare and wellness, contributing to the industry’s overall growth. For instance, in India, the government is taking positive steps toward formalizing the use of OTC medicines. Prescription monitoring programs (PMPs) collect, monitor, and analyze electronically transmitted prescribing and dispensing data submitted by pharmacies and dispensing practitioners. This data is then used to prevent OTC drug abuse. Thus, promoting the sale of OTC drugs.

By Product

Cough and Cold Products

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Analgesics

Gastrointestinal Products

Sleep Aids

Oral Care Products

Ophthalmic Products

Antacids

Feminine Care

Others



By Type

Branded

Generic



By Form

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Ointments

Liquid

Others

