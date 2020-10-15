Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Business Opportunities and Strategic Assessment till 2027 – Accenture, Advantech, Cognizant, Capgemini, Hexaware, IBM, Oracle, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro

The digitization in supply chain facilitate the logistics providers and other companies to cater dynamic and new demands of customers while improving the efficiency supply chain. With growing automotive and healthcare industry, demand for transporting products at their destination is booming. Use of digitization in supply chain will help in addressing above-mentioned industries.

With growing globalization and need to manage entire supply chain efficiently by reducing manpower is driving the growth of digitization in logistics supply chain market. Nonetheless, order management and performance management are some of the major aspects which is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the digitization in logistics supply chain market.

The reports cover key developments in the Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accenture Plc

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Cognizant

Capgemini

Hexaware

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

The “Global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digitization in logistics supply chain market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, industry. Based on component, the digitization in logistics supply chain market is segmented into solution, services. On the basis organization size, the digitization in logistics supply chain market is segmented into SMEs, large enterprises. Based on industry, the digitization in logistics supply chain market is segmented into automotive, BFSI, manufacturing, IT and telecom, healthcare, oil and gas, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

