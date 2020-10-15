Smart Learning Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.53% from 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global market of smart learning has reached USD 23.22 billion in 2019 and estimated to reach worth USD 80.89 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow with CAGR of 19.53% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The key factors which drive the growth of the smart learning market include the adoption of eLearning solutions, the proliferation of connected devices in the education sector and the growing use of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in smart learning.

Smart learning solutions focus on the application of mobile tools and the mobility of learners. The rising demand for solutions are creating digital education for students, working professionals are increasing the value of smart education and learning solutions. An increasing demand for interactive learning; improving the connectivity of handheld communication devices are driving the global smart learning market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth in several virtual schools and the emergence of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend is anticipated to fuel the global smart learning market. It is expected that creative approaches such as gamification, massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), micro-learning, and adaptive learning that improve the overall learning process would boost the smart learning industry over the forecast period across the globe. In developing economies, the inability to embrace technology and lack of awareness of smart learning is expected to present a challenge to the development of the global smart learning industry. Furthermore, insufficient support from the consumer segment is projected to hinder the growth of the global smart learning and education sector.

The 10-18 Years age group market segment is dominating the age segment in the smart learning market during the forecast period of 2026 owing to significant adoption of smart learning solutions in academic training programs. Social media platforms’ growing popularity for addressing questions and issues and sharing experiences is also propelling this segment’s growth. Segment 30-45 years is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth rate experienced by the segment from 30-45 years is the product of rising the production and demand of smart corporate education for training and professional development purposes in different organizations in a different sector.

Government authorities in various countries have taken proactive steps to accelerate the adoption of smart learning systems, which in turn are expected to deliver lucrative market opportunities. The U.S. government actively promotes the use of multimedia, e-textbooks, and other interactive smart content to improve the learning experience, especially in the K-12 category.

The continued emphasis on technology development will help the smart learning market to expand. Different educational technology providers on the smart class market provide creative solutions and products to help students use modern technologies effectively to improve learning efficiency. This learning and education platforms offer digital content connectivity on various screens, computers, and accessories.

Geographically, the global smart learning market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America. Asia-Pacific has the largest share and expected to dominate the market during the forecast period of 2026 as Asia-Pacific has the largest consumer and exporter of education service. North America plays a huge role in the development of technology, which helps in the adoption of new smart learning solutions across the major end-user segments. An increase in the number of mobile learning applications has been witnessed in the region. The North American Education Technology (EdTech) industry is growing significantly with abundant investments. This market has brought in many programs designed to help with elementary math and English skills. Various students and educators in the region are adopting mobile apps that enable them to access information at any time and any place.

The major market players in the smart learning market are Blackboard, IBM, Samsung, Alphabet, Adobe, Cisco, Saba Software, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Smart Technologies, Cornerstone OnDemand, BenQ, Huawei, CrossKnowledge, D2L, McGraw-Hill, Ellucian, Pearson, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

