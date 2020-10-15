North America French Fries Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.31% from 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The North America French Fries market has reached USD 2.07 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 10.06 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.31% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The French fries market in North America is driven by an increase in the affinity of consumers toward fast food as well as an increase in the number of people preferring to eat outside overcooking.

French fries are thin strips of potato which are either baked or fried. They are consumed worldwide as snacks or as facet dishes with alimentation. French fries have been very popular in the U.S. and Canada. This can be attributed due to the rising consumption of easy and fried food. In addition, the increase in disposable income, the increase in the number of fast-food outlets, and the increase in the penetration of online shopping and the acceptance of home delivery services are essential factors which are driving the growth of the French Fries industry in North America. However, the negative impact of fried food on human health acts as the major restraint for this market. On the contrary, the introduction of healthy varieties of French fries such as low carbohydrate and air fried/baked fries are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the North American French fries market.

The Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) segment is dominating the distribution channel segment in the French Fries market during the forecast period of 2026. Customer expectations and personal income push the French fries demand. Product productivity relies on effective marketing and productive operations. Large companies have advantages in accounting, buying, and marketing, whereas small companies can compete effectively by providing the superior service or food. Consumers are looking for the convenience of dining out, but are attracted to the low prices of fast-service restaurants over table-service restaurants. Many QSR franchises have capitalized on the recession by introducing new offers in addition to their already low-priced menus.

The French fries market in North America is projected to experience a steady growth over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increased consumer preference towards fast food due to busy lifestyle. Increasing the number of people eating out at restaurants additionally helps the growth of French fries on the North American market. Increase in women workforce coupled with resultant time‐constraints or busy worklife.

Quick service restaurants are also called fast-food restaurants. The QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) industry is one of the most dynamic segments of the food and beverage industry. The Quick service restaurant is the most lucrative format of the restaurant sectors. Quick service restaurants are part of a restaurant chain such as KFC or McDonalds. Fast food is highly processed and served in the cartons and bags. The food is prepared at a central supply facility and then shipped to consumer locations where they are cooked quickly in response to incoming orders.

By country, the U.S. was the most prominent market and is estimated to dominate the North America French fries market through 2020-2026 due to the growing fast food industry in this region. This can be traced to the region’s increased consumption of fried foods and other popular packaged foods. In addition, the rise is also complemented by an increase in working population reliance on fast food due to busy lifestyles and improvements in consumption behavior. Therefore, the growth of the fast-food industry is estimated to a positive impact on the U.S. French fries market over the forecast period.

The major market players in the French fries are Agristo Nv, Alexia Foods, Aviko (Royal Cosun), Cavendish Farms, J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., Luxfries Bvba, Mccain Foods Limited, Nathan’s Famous Inc., Ore-Ida, McCain, Farm Frites, Kroger, Al-Salam Cooling Co., Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

