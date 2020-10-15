Global and China UV Cured Printing Inks Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China UV Cured Printing Inks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China UV Cured Printing Inks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global UV Cured Printing Inks market size is projected to reach US$ 2192.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1626.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.
Global UV Cured Printing Inks Scope and Market Size
UV Cured Printing Inks market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV Cured Printing Inks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the UV Cured Printing Inks market is segmented into
Arc Curing
LED Curing
Segment by Application, the UV Cured Printing Inks market is segmented into
Flexographic
Gravure Printing
Offset Printing
Digital Printing
Screen Printing
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The UV Cured Printing Inks market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the UV Cured Printing Inks market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and UV Cured Printing Inks Market Share Analysis
UV Cured Printing Inks market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in UV Cured Printing Inks business, the date to enter into the UV Cured Printing Inks market, UV Cured Printing Inks product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
DIC Corporation
Toyo Ink
T&K TOKA
Flint Group
INX International Ink Co. (Subsidiary of Sakata INX)
FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
Siegwerk Druckfarben
ACTEGA GmbH
SICPA HOLDING
Wikoff Color Corporation
Marabu
Nazdar
Tokyo Printing Ink
HuberGroup
