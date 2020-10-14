POTENTIAL SCOPE OF AGRICULTURE CROP INSURANCE MARKET 2020-2025 | The Chubb Corporation, QBE Insurance Group Limited, American Financial Group, Inc

Increase in agricultural risks plays a vital role in the growth of the Agriculture Crop Insurance market worldwide Agriculture is an important contributor to any economy. The extensive use of crops for direct human consumption and industrial processes has resulted in increasing the pressure on the existing supply demand gap. Increasing need for food security is expected to augment the demand for insurance policies. The two major risks in agricultural sector are price risk, caused due to volatility in prices in the market and production risk which is caused due to ambiguity about the amount of production those primary producers would yield from their current activities. These two risks are most likely to increase in the future and would consequently drive the global Agriculture Crop Insurance market. Agriculture Crop Insurance is quite prevalent across the West, especially in the U.S. and Europe. The Agriculture Crop Insurance market is matured in developed economies which is well supported by the government for sustained growth. Developing economies pose a lucrative opportunity for growth with significant investments made by local bodies to provide insurance against potential risk for crop failure

The “Global Agriculture Crop Insurance Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Business & Financial Services industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Agriculture Crop Insurance market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, process and geography. The global Agriculture Crop Insurance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Agriculture Crop Insurance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the leading market players include Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (PICC), Rural Community Insurance Agency, Inc. (RCIS), The Chubb Corporation, QBE Insurance Group Limited, American Financial Group, Inc, XL Group Limited, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft, Anhua Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd., Agriculture Crop Insurance Company of India

By Distribution Channel: The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

– Agency

– Broker

– Bancassurance

– Direct Writing

By Type:

– MPCI Insurance

– Hail Insurance

– Livestock Insurance

– Other Insurance

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Agriculture Crop Insurance Market Size

2.2 Agriculture Crop Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Agriculture Crop Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Agriculture Crop Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Agriculture Crop Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Agriculture Crop Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Agriculture Crop Insurance Sales by Product

4.2 Global Agriculture Crop Insurance Revenue by Product

4.3 Agriculture Crop Insurance Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Agriculture Crop Insurance Breakdown Data by End User

