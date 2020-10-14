INDUSTRIAL BATTERIES MARKET FORECAST 2020-2025| JOHNSON CONTROLS INC., EXIDE TECHNOLOGIES INC., ENERSYS INC., SAFT GROUPE S.A

Global Industrial Batteries Market is valued approximately USD 9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Industrial batteries are electrochemical devices that change high level active materials into an alternative state during expulsion or discharge. They are heavier, large in size, and more powerful as compared to consumer batteries. The global industrial batteries market is categorized based on end-user as an uninterruptible power supply or backup in end use industries. The growth of the market can be mainly attributed to the rising Demand for Grid-Connected Solutions for Uninterruptable Power Supply, High Requirement of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Various Applications and Government Incentives for Clean Energy Sources and Adoption of Electric Vehicles.

Lithium ion (Li-ion) batteries are considered to be the standard for modern battery electric vehicles. It has been estimated that global electric vehicles sales totaled about 312,000 in Q1 2018, an increase of 58% compared to Q1 2017, as per the Edison Electric Institute. Also, it is estimated that number of electric on the road in the United States, is about 8,90,000 in 2018, up from number of electric vehicles of approximately 6,00,000 in 2017.

TO GET SAMPLE COPY OF THIS [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012902084/sample

The “Global Industrial Batteries Market Analysis to 2026” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Electronics and Semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Industrial Batteries market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, process and geography. The global Industrial Batteries market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Industrial Batteries market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

By Type:

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Based

Lithium-Based

Others

By End-User Industry:

Telecom & Data Communication

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup

Grid-Level Energy Storage

Industrial Equipment

Others

GET DISCOUNT FOR THIS [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012902084/discount

Top Key Players:

Johnson Controls Inc. Exide Technologies Inc. Enersys Inc. Saft Groupe S.A. GS Yuasa Corporation Northstar Battery Company LLC C&D Technologies, Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH East Penn Manufacturing Company

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Batteries Market Size

2.2 Industrial Batteries Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Batteries Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Industrial Batteries Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Batteries Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Batteries Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Industrial Batteries Sales by Product

4.2 Global Industrial Batteries Revenue by Product

4.3 Industrial Batteries Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Industrial Batteries Breakdown Data by End User

YOU CAN BUY THIS REPORT FROM [email protected] https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012902084/buy/3950

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]