Data Center Automation Market Will Rapidly Grow in All Over the World by Top Companies Analysis – Cisco Systems, IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft

The global data center automation market was valued at $2,483 million in 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% to reach $8,619 million by 2022. Data center automation involves automation and management of the processes and workflow of a data center facility, such as data center operations and maintenance tasks that are performed manually by human operators. It is a technology that has replaced array of human actions or work, thus automating the flow of business processes, which were earlier done manually

Some of the key players of Data Center Automation Market:

Key players profiled in the study are VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc.

The Global Data Center Automation Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Data Center Automation market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Data Center Automation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Center Automation Market Size

2.2 Data Center Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Center Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Data Center Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Center Automation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Center Automation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Data Center Automation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Data Center Automation Revenue by Product

4.3 Data Center Automation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Data Center Automation Breakdown Data by End User

