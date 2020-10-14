Next Generation Storage Devices Market 2020 Growth Factors, Ongoing Trends and Key Players Includes – Dell, HPE Company, Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, NetApp

Next generation storage technology is an advanced technology that provides improved data storage and management across various industry. With increase in Internet usage, smartphone adoption, and other means of communication such as social media, large amount of unstructured data is getting cumulated without efficient data handling and storage. Next generation storage devices are upgraded versions of the conventional data storage devices that allow data storage with high capacity, flexibility, adaptability, reliability, and at lower costs.

Some of the key players of Next Generation Storage Devices Market:

Dell, Inc.

HPE Company

Hitachi Ltd.

IBM Corporation

NetApp, Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

Oracle StorageTek

Pure Storage, Inc.

Tintri, Inc.

The Global Next Generation Storage Devices Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Next Generation Storage Devices market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Next Generation Storage Devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Next Generation Storage Devices Market Size

2.2 Next Generation Storage Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Next Generation Storage Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Next Generation Storage Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Next Generation Storage Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Next Generation Storage Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Next Generation Storage Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Next Generation Storage Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Next Generation Storage Devices Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Next Generation Storage Devices Breakdown Data by End User

