Smart Textile Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2025 | Texas Instruments Inc., Google Inc., Gentherm Inc., Schoeller Textiles AG

The global smart textile market size is expected to reach $5,369 million by 2022 from $943 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 28.4% from 2016 to 2022. The global smart textile market is thriving and witnessing significant growth owing to the numerous applications in various industries. Smart textiles having superior performance attributes with applications ranging from simple use in clothing and entertainment to more complicated military & defense, healthcare, automotive, and sport & fitness.

Some of the key players of Smart Textile Market:

DuPont de Nemours & Co.

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Google Inc.

Gentherm Inc.

Schoeller Textiles AG

Sensoria Inc.

Textronics

Adidas

Ohmatex

The Global Smart Textile Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Textile market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Smart Textile market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

