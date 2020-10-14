Smart Transportation Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2025 | Siemens, IBM, Cisco Systems, GE Transportation, Xerox Corporation

The global smart transportation market size was valued at $63,667 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $237,701 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2016 to 2022. Smart transport consists of intelligent transportation systems (ITSs) that aim to offer innovative and superior services for different modes of transport and traffic management. Use of this system increases the coordination of users and makes them better informed of safer and smarter use of transport networks. Smart transportation is implemented in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659743/sample

Some of the key players of Smart Transportation Market:

Accenture Plc

Siemens

IBM

Cisco Systems

GE Transportation

Xerox Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Thales S.A.

Kapsch AG

Alstom SA

The Global Smart Transportation Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Transportation market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Smart Transportation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659743/discount

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Transportation Market Size

2.2 Smart Transportation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Transportation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Transportation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Transportation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Transportation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Transportation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Transportation Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Transportation Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Transportation Breakdown Data by End User

Inquiry About Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659743/buying

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]