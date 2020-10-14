Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market to Highest CAGR of 57.6% by 2023 | Chain Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Eris Industries, Intel Corporation

The global blockchain distributed ledger market accounted for $228 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $5,430 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 57.6% from 2017 to 2023. Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Blockchain Distributed Ledger industry with a focus on the global market trend. The research report on Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development pattern, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Some of the key players of Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market:

Chain Inc.

IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

Eris Industries

Intel Corporation

Deloitte

Blockchain Tech Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Digital Asset Holdings

Earthport

The Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Blockchain Distributed Ledger market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Blockchain Distributed Ledger market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Size

2.2 Blockchain Distributed Ledger Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Blockchain Distributed Ledger Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blockchain Distributed Ledger Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Sales by Product

4.2 Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Revenue by Product

4.3 Blockchain Distributed Ledger Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Breakdown Data by End User

