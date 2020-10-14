Global artificial intelligence in retail market is expected to grow from US$ 712.6 million in 2016 to US$ 27,238.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 51.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Inception of exponential technologies such as sensors, robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in the retail industry has enabled the retailers to enhance their interactions with consumers and transformed the way retail operations were performed. This change in the industry is prominently driven by the seismic shift in the shopping pattern of the consumers, and their preferences backed by demographic dividend across regions.

global artificial intelligence in retail market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current artificial intelligence in retail market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025.

Get a Sample Report “Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market” to 2027 @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000703/

The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in artificial intelligence in retail market which will contribute highest revenue globally owing to the massive transformation of region under the influence of internet and accessibility to various devices such as tablets, laptops and smart phones. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT infrastructure and will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for artificial intelligence in retail market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key players of artificial intelligence in retail market include Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited, Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd, Focal Systems Inc, Microsoft Corporation, ViSenze, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Salesforce.com, Inc., Plexure Ltd., Google,Inc., and IBM Watson Group, among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Major Key Points of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Overview

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Competition

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Brown Sugar market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Purchase A Copy Of This Research @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000703/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

The Insight Partners

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]