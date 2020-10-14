Cell Therapy Instruments Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2020 – 2027

The cell therapy instruments market was valued at US$ 12,340.03 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 32,477.15 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Cell therapy is a procedure where living and intact cells are injected, implanted, or grafted into the patient’s body. For instance, a person who has cancer is injected with T cells during his/her course of immunotherapy. The cell therapy instruments ranges from injections to surgical implantation using special devices. Cell therapy has applications in a large number of diseases such as nervous system disorders, cancer, cardiac conditions (myocardial infarction and heart failure), diabetes mellitus, bones and joints, genetic disorders, and wounds of the skin and soft tissues.

Download sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003481/

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

MERCK KGaA

Lonza

Cytiva (GE Healthcare Life Sciences)

Terumo Corporation

BD

Miltenyi Biotec

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Based on product, the cell therapy instruments market is segmented into consumables, equipment, and systems and software. The consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Further, the equipment segment is sub-segmented into single-use equipment, cell–processing equipment, and other equipment. The cell processing equipment segment held the largest market share in 2019; whereas, the single-use equipment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The use of equipment is important for the production of cell therapies such as T cells, HSC, NSC, PSC, and MSC. These cell therapy products are derived from human or animals cells and thus require safe conditions from contamination. Thus, the instruments used for cell therapies help preventing contamination and allows scaling up the production. For instance, companies such as Corning Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC; Invetech; Miltenyi Biotec; and Cytiva (General Electric Company) have introduced various equipment and consumables for the cell therapy.

The increasing research activities in cell therapy have led to extraordinary therapeutic developments in cell therapy instruments to efficiently treat genetic disorders and improve immune system. Various market players provide consumables such as reagents kits, enzymes, instruments, equipment, and software to conduct a wide range of cell therapy processes.

Similarly, in May 2019, Cytiva (General Electric Company) commercially introduced a chronicle automation software for cell therapy. The chronicle-automated software comprises a unified digital space that monitors all manufacturing operations and supply chain logistics with real-time data acquisition and notifications. Its electronic batch records trace every manufacturing step with automation and eSOPs designed for specific processes to manage deviations and promote adherence to protocol.

In May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. collaborated with Scinogy to develop and commercialize instruments and reagent systems. This partnership aims to provide a manufacturing system to improve cell and gene therapy, manufacturing productivity, and scalability. Such strategic developments made by the companies are likely to provide technically advanced cell therapy instruments in the market.

Inquiry For Discount at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003481/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]