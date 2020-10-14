In this report, the Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electronic-grade-n-methylpyrrolidone-nmp-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market
The global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Scope and Segment
Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market is segmented by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Purity and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Mitsubishi Chemical
Lyondellbasell
Eastman
Ashland
Changxin Chemical
Sichuan Tianhua
Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry
Zhejiang Realsun Chemical
Puyang Guangming Chemicals
Abtonsmart Chemicals (Group)
Binzhou Yuneng Chemical
Binzhou City Zhanhua District Ruian Chemical
Shanghai Enjoy Chemical
Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Breakdown Data by Purity
99.5% ≤ Purity ＜99.9%
Purity ≥99.9%
Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Breakdown Data by Application
Lithium-ion Battery
LCD
Semiconductor Cleaning Agent
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Purity, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market Share Analysis
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-electronic-grade-n-methylpyrrolidone-nmp-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Electronic Grade N-methylpyrrolidone (NMP) Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com