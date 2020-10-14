Digital Asset Management Market 2020 Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2027 – OpenText, EMC, Canto, Hewlett-Packard, ADAM Software, Oracle 

The Digital Asset Management report comprises of various segments linked to ICT industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis. Market research analysis and insights covered in this report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success.

Digital revolution has led to the explosion of online digital content and the increasing reliance of all industry sectors on the digital content for efficient and effective operations. Vast amounts of data when kept unorganized renders to be of no use to the user and needs to be stored, organized in a way that it can be easily accessed.

With digital access management, all the employees, contractors, clients and stakeholders are provided with all the digital content of the organization easily. The term digital asset management actually covers a large array of software solutions; from an individual’s digital file library or a photographer’s photo database to solutions that resemble enterprise content management.

Digital Asset Management Market – key companies profiled

1. OpenText

2. EMC

3. Canto

4. Hewlett-Packard

5. ADAM Software

6. Oracle

7. Adobe Systems

8. Widen Enterprises

9. Bynder

10. Mediabeacon,

Rapid technological advancements in the field of digital technology coupled with the emergence of various internet services have proliferated the growth of the digital asset management market. Lesser awareness about the usage of digital asset management tools for different industry sectors hinder the adoptions of digital asset management solutions posing a challenge to the growth of the digital asset management market. The growing usage of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and cloud-based services in the emerging economies provide new opportunities to the players operating in the digital asset management market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global digital asset management market based on the deployment model, solution, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall digital asset management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The digital asset management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the digital asset management market in these regions.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

