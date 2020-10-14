Global and China Printed Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Printed Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Printed Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The increasing demand for the product in food & beverage application for branding, promoting and packaging activities is expected to drive growth over the next eight years.

Widely accepted printed tape packaging by various companies is the major driving factor for the printed tape market in packaging. Growing technological advancement is expected to boost the printed tape market in packaging in the coming years. Moreover, escalating demand for innovative printing tape packaging is anticipated to enhance the global market in the near future. Industrial growth in printed tape packaging also positively impacts the global market growth. Conversely, higher cost and evaporation of ink may hinder the market growth to some extent in future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Printed Tape Market

The global Printed Tape market size is projected to reach US$ 28720 million by 2026, from US$ 22740 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Printed Tape Scope and Market Size

Printed Tape market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Printed Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Printed Tape market is segmented into

Acrylic

Hot Melt

Natural Rubber

Segment by Application, the Printed Tape market is segmented into

Food & Beverage

Logistics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Printed Tape market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Printed Tape market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Printed Tape Market Share Analysis

Printed Tape market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Printed Tape business, the date to enter into the Printed Tape market, Printed Tape product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

3M

MACtac

Tesa

Henkel

Evans Adhesive

Nitto Denko

Lintec

Bostik

DowDuPont

Intertape Polymer

Franklin International

Avery

HB Fuller

Advance Tapes International

LORD

Adhesives Research

Lohmann

