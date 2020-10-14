Global IVF Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026

In the 2015-2025 forecast period, BlueWeave Consulting research analysis of IVF services expected to reach US$ XXX Billion with a substantial CAGR of 8.9%. Delayed pregnancies, an increase in global infertility rates, a rise in gamete donations, and an increase in the rate of success of IVF have enhanced the growth of the global market for IVF services. Increasing spending on healthcare worldwide and increasing spending power have supported the growth of the sector. Price restrictions, IVF treatment difficulties, and low awareness, however, hamper the growth of the market.

On the contrary, it predicted that the rise of fertility tourism, a growing number of fertility clinics, and an increase in a same-sex marriage would generate lucrative opportunities during forecast period of 2019-2025. Additionally, the global IVF services market is driven by increasing cases of fertility problems among women due to lifestyle change. High acceptance of IVF procedures in both urban and rural areas has guided an impressive growth path for the IVF services sector.

Technological advancement in IVF devices and services is the main driving factor in the development of the segment of IVF clinical research institutes. Due to increasing demand for infertility procedures globally coupled with rapid developments in reproductive technology, the fertility centers division in the IVF Services market is expected to increase momentous growth. Growing urbanization and increasing number of expenditures and upgrades in infrastructure worldwide will further complement growth in the segment. Fertility clinics and specialist hospitals, however, play a key role in offering IVF services to couples seeking infertility treatment assistance. Therefore, the accessibility under one roof of a wide range of fertility treatments combined with government reimbursements fuels the development of the fertility clinic market.

The market for IVF Services in North America (U.S.) is expected to hold large revenue shares due to increased awareness of IVF procedures and increased government programs to encourage people to use such treatments. In 2019, one of the leading fertility centers in the U.S., Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), announced the launch of its new complete-service in vitro fertilization (IVF) facility in Tampa, Florida, providing patients with access to high-quality fertility treatment. These developments will offer new opportunities for growth in the fertility center sector, increasing the size of the market for IVF services. Moreover, a bioethics bill was passed by the French government, which would allow IVF in the country for single women and lesbian couples. These developments are expected to provide players the in-vitro fertilization services industry with opportunities for growth.

The major market players in the IVF services are focusing on explaining their portfolio of services in global IVF services market. Such as Bangkok IVF center, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Fertility Associates, Genea Oxford Fertility, Klinika Bocian, Morpheus IVF, Manipal Fertility, Cloudnine IVF, Amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH, AMP Center St Roch, Biofertility Center, Ambroise Paré Group, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Southern California Reproductive Center, Monash IVF, ManorIVF, Bloom Reproductive Institute, Fertility First, Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute, Betamedics, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Bloom Fertility Center and other prominent players.

