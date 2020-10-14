In this report, the Global Aluminium Sulphate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aluminium Sulphate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aluminium-sulphate-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Aluminum sulfate is a chemical compound with the formula Al2(SO4)3. It is soluble in water and is mainly used as a flocculating agent in the purification of drinking water and waste water treatment plants, and also in paper manufacturing.
Aluminum sulfate industry concentration is relatively low. Chemtrade is the largest aluminium sulphate manufacturer after the acquisition of General Chemical.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminium Sulphate Market
The global Aluminium Sulphate market size is projected to reach US$ 936.3 million by 2026, from US$ 976.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -0.7% during 2021-2026.
Global Aluminium Sulphate Scope and Segment
Aluminium Sulphate market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminium Sulphate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Chemtrade
General Chemical
GEO
Nippon Light Metal
C&S Chemical
USALCO
Feralco
Drury
ECO Services
Affinity Chemical
Southern Ionics
Thatcher
GAC Chemical
Holland Company
Kemira
Nankai
Aluminium Chemicals
IAI
Sanfeng
Guangzheng Aluminum
Jianheng Industrial
Dazhong
Zibo Landing Chemical
Win-Win Chemicals
Yunhe Aluminum Sulfate
Xinfumeng
Aluminium Sulphate Breakdown Data by Type
Common Grade Aluminium Sulphate
Iron Free Grade Aluminium Sulphate
Aluminium Sulphate Breakdown Data by Application
Pulp and Paper
Water Treatment
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Aluminium Sulphate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Aluminium Sulphate market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Aluminium Sulphate Market Share Analysis
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aluminium-sulphate-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Aluminium Sulphate market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Aluminium Sulphate markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Aluminium Sulphate Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Aluminium Sulphate market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Aluminium Sulphate market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Aluminium Sulphate manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Aluminium Sulphate Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com