Global Aluminium Sulphate Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

Global Aluminium Sulphate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Aluminum sulfate is a chemical compound with the formula Al2(SO4)3. It is soluble in water and is mainly used as a flocculating agent in the purification of drinking water and waste water treatment plants, and also in paper manufacturing.

Aluminum sulfate industry concentration is relatively low. Chemtrade is the largest aluminium sulphate manufacturer after the acquisition of General Chemical.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminium Sulphate Market

The global Aluminium Sulphate market size is projected to reach US$ 936.3 million by 2026, from US$ 976.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -0.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Aluminium Sulphate Scope and Segment

Aluminium Sulphate market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminium Sulphate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chemtrade

General Chemical

GEO

Nippon Light Metal

C&S Chemical

USALCO

Feralco

Drury

ECO Services

Affinity Chemical

Southern Ionics

Thatcher

GAC Chemical

Holland Company

Kemira

Nankai

Aluminium Chemicals

IAI

Sanfeng

Guangzheng Aluminum

Jianheng Industrial

Dazhong

Zibo Landing Chemical

Win-Win Chemicals

Yunhe Aluminum Sulfate

Xinfumeng

Aluminium Sulphate Breakdown Data by Type

Common Grade Aluminium Sulphate

Iron Free Grade Aluminium Sulphate

Aluminium Sulphate Breakdown Data by Application

Pulp and Paper

Water Treatment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Aluminium Sulphate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Aluminium Sulphate market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Aluminium Sulphate Market Share Analysis

