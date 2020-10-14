Global Nafion Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Nafion market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Nafion market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Nafion is a copolymer of Teflon and perfluoro-3,6-diepoxy-4-methyl-7-decene-sulfuric acid. It also can be called as Perfluorosulfonic acid. The simple Nafion is a Teflon structure with another fluorocarbon temporary side chain. The end of the side chain is a sulfonic acid group (- SO3H).

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nafion Market

The global Nafion market size is projected to reach US$ 1054.2 million by 2026, from US$ 833.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Nafion Scope and Segment

Nafion market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nafion market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Chemours Company

Solvay

Dongyue

…

Nafion Breakdown Data by Type

Nafion Membrane

Nafion Dispersions

Nafion Resin

Nafion Breakdown Data by Application

Energy

Analytics and Instrumentation

Coatings

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Nafion market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Nafion market report are North America, Europe and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Nafion Market Share Analysis

