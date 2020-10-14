In this report, the Global Indium market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Indium market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-indium-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



Indium is a post-transition metallic element that is rare in Earth’s crust. It has no obvious role in biological processes, but is of considerable industrial importance. The main source of indium is zinc concentrates (indium containing 0.0001 ~ 0.1%), recovered as a byproduct in the smelting of zinc ore and tin smelting process. Indium is mainly used for production of indium tin oxide (ITO), alloys and solders. Another important use of indium was for III-V semiconductor materials for light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and laser diodes. Some manufactures also extract indium from the waste electronic materials (ITO).

The top five manufacturers which are Dowa，Asahi Holdings，Korea Zinc，China Germanium，Teck held 43% of the market, in terms of Indium revenue in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Indium Market

The global Indium market size is projected to reach US$ 589.3 million by 2026, from US$ 465.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Indium Scope and Segment

Indium market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Indium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Korea Zinc

Dowa

Asahi Holdings

Teck

Umicore

Nyrstar

YoungPoong

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Doe Run

China Germanium

Guangxi Debang

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

China Tin Group

GreenNovo

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Zhuzhou Keneng

Indium Breakdown Data by Type

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

In 2018, primary indium accounts for about 45.5% production share.

Indium Breakdown Data by Application

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

Other

The ITO holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 71% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Indium market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Indium market report are South Korea, Europe, China, Japan and North America. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Indium Market Share Analysis

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-indium-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Indium market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Indium markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Indium Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Indium market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Indium market

Challenges to market growth for Global Indium manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Indium Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com