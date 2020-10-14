Global Sodium Silicate Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Sodium Silicate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Sodium Silicate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Sodium silicate is the generic name for a series of compounds derived from soluble sodium silicate glasses. They are water solutions of sodium oxide (Na2O) and silicon dioxide (SiO2) combined in various ratios, varying the proportions of SiO2 to Na2O and the solids content results in solutions with differing properties that have many diversified industrial applications.

China is the dominate producer of Sodium Silicate , the production was 2741 K MT in 2015, accounting for about 45.71% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 23.89%. And China still expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sodium Silicate Market

The global Sodium Silicate market size is projected to reach US$ 1086.3 million by 2026, from US$ 1073.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Sodium Silicate Scope and Segment

Sodium Silicate market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Silicate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

PQ Corporation

W. R. Grace & Co.

Tokuyama

PPG Industries

Nippon Chemical

Huber

Albemarle

…

Sodium Silicate Breakdown Data by Type

Sodium Metasilicate

Sodium Silicate

Sodium Silicate Breakdown Data by Application

Surface Coatings

Adhesive

Detergent

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Sodium Silicate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Sodium Silicate market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Sodium Silicate Market Share Analysis

