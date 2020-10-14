In this report, the Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-lithium-ion-battery-electrolyte-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



This report studies the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market. Lithium-ion batteries are mainly made up of four major components: anode material, cathode material, electrolyte, separator. The electrolyte is one of the key raw materials of lithium-ion batteries, it is the “blood” of lithium ion batteries, between the battery positive and negative playing a role of transporting energy, guaranteeing the lithium-ion batteries to have high voltage, high specific energy and other advantages. It accounts for about 5% -12% of the cost of lithium-ion battery production costs. Usually the electrolyte is prepared by the high purity organic solvent, electrolyte, additive and other materials under certain conditions and certain proportion.

The organic solvent is a part of the electrolyte solution; currently the organic solvent used is primarily dimethyl carbonate, diethyl carbonate, propylene carbonate, ethylene carbonate, ethyl methyl carbonate, and other categories. Main common electrolytes are lithium hexafluorophosphate, lithium tetrafluoroborate, etc., from the viewpoint of cost, safety, etc., the lithium hexafluorophosphate is the most common commercial electrolyte.

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte downstream is wide and recently Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte has acquired increasing significance in various fields of new energy vehicles, digital product and Energy storage. Globally, the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market is mainly driven by new energy vehicles and digital product market which account for nearly 97% of total downstream consumption of Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte in global in 2016.

At present, the major manufacturers of Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte are Mitsubishi Chemical, Guotai Huarong, Guangzhou Tinci Materials, Panax-Etec, Shenzhen Capchem, etc. The top five of them is holding about 55% sales market share in 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market

The global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market size is projected to reach US$ 2344.5 million by 2026, from US$ 1652.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Scope and Segment

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Chemical

UBE Industries

Panax-Etec

Soulbrain

BASF e-mobility

Mitsui Chemicals

Shenzhen Capchem

Guotai Huarong

Guangzhou Tinci Materials

Tianjin Jinniu

Dongguan Shanshan (DGSS)

Zhuhai Smoothway

Beijing Institute of Chemical Reagents

Shantou Jinguang High-Tech

Central Glass

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Breakdown Data by Type

Liquid Electrolyte

Solid Electrolyte

Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Lithium ion Battery Electrolyte Market Share Analysis

