Global Plywood Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Plywood market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plywood market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Plywood is a sheet material manufactured from thin layers or “plies” of wood veneer that are glued together with adjacent layers having their wood grain rotated up to 90 degrees to one another. Plywood has been one of the most recognized and trusted wood building products for decades. Manufactured from thin sheets of cross-laminated veneer and bonded under heat and pressure with strong adhesives, plywood panels have superior dimensional stability and an excellent strength-to-weight ratio and are highly resistant to impacts, chemicals, and changes in environmental temperature and humidity.

UPM ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Plywood, occupies 0.52% of the global market share in 2016; While, Sveza, with a market share of 0.48%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 97.73% of the global market in 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plywood Market

The global Plywood market size is projected to reach US$ 84430 million by 2026, from US$ 73660 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Plywood Scope and Segment

Plywood market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plywood market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

UPM

SVEZA

Georgia-Pacific

Samkotimber

West Fraser

Greenply Industries

Boise Cascade

Rimbunan Hijau

Samling

Syktyvkar plywood mill

Weyerhaeuser

Swanson Group

Potlatch Corporation

Roseburg

Demidovo plywood mill

Columbia Forest Products

Penghong

Xingang

DeHua

Shengyang

Happy Group

Hunan Fuxiang

King Coconut

Fengling

Jinqiu

Luli

Guangzhou Weizheng

Ganli

Plywood Breakdown Data by Type

Softwood Plywood

Hardwood Plywood

Tropical Plywood

Aircraft Plywood

Decorative Plywood (Overlaid Plywood)

Flexible Plywood

Marine Plywood

Other Types

Plywood Breakdown Data by Application

Furniture Industry

Interior Decoration

Engineering and Construction

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Plywood market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Plywood market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Plywood Market Share Analysis

