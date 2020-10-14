Global Rayon Fibers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Rayon Fibers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rayon Fibers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rayon fibers are fibers obtained from the bark, wood or leaves of plants, or from plant-based material. Rayon fibers include viscose staple fiber and viscose filament.

Rayon fibers are usually classified as a manufactured fiber and considered to be regenerated cellulose. It is derived from naturally occurring cellulose and requires extensive processing.

Rayon fibers have got wide applications in civil field, industrial field, medical field and others.

In the Rayon Fibers industry, there is therefore a high threat of substitute products. If manufacturers sell their products at higher prices, or if the products are of low quality, then consumers are able to purchase substitutes from the many competitors who are present in the market environment. It is therefore essential for the market players in the Rayon Fibers to be guarantee the quality if they are to tackle the challenge of the threat of substitute.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rayon Fibers Market

The global Rayon Fibers market size is projected to reach US$ 28560 million by 2026, from US$ 18200 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Rayon Fibers Scope and Segment

Rayon Fibers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rayon Fibers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aditya Birla Group

Lenzing

Kelheim

Sanyou

Sateri

Fulida

Aoyang Technology

Yibin Grace Group

CHTC Helon

Bohi Industry

Xiangsheng Group

Xinxiang Bailu

Silver Hawk

Rayon Fibers Breakdown Data by Type

Viscose Staple Fiber

Viscose Filament Fiber

Rayon Fibers Breakdown Data by Application

Textiles Field

Industrial Field

Medical Field

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Rayon Fibers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Rayon Fibers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Rayon Fibers Market Share Analysis

