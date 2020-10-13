Raising Agents Market 2020 Global Analysis by Key Players

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the Raising Agents Market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

The List of Companies

Associated British Foods plc

Blue Bird Foods India Pvt. Ltd.

Clabber Girl Corporation

Corbion nv

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Newseed Chemical Co., Limited

Tartaros Gonzalo Castello, S.L.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Ward McKenzie Pty Ltd

Weikfield Products Co. India Pvt. Ltd

The raising agents, or leavening agents, are substances which aid in increasing the surface of the dough or batter by releasing gases in the mixture and rendering the baked products with porous structures. Baked products are hence puffed up with increased volume and lightweight. Raising agents are essential to bakery and confectionery products including packaged and fried food products. The aeration inside can be provided using biological, mechanical or chemical methods. Chemical agents such as sodium bicarbonate are used to release carbon dioxide to produce chemical aeration. Baking powder is another raising agent which leaves harmless and tasteless residue in the baked food.

The raising agents market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing consumption of baked products such as bread in emerging economies due to the changing lifestyle of the consumers. Rise in disposable incomes coupled with the growing demand for convenience food product and bakery products further boost the growth of the raising agents market. However, the emergence of substitutes such as lemon juice and egg alternatives is likely to restrict the growth of the raising agents market. On the other hand, rising focus on the production of low carbohydrates bread with added nutritional ingredients is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the raising agents market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global raising agents market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The raising agents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The global raising agents market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and sales channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as baking powder, baking soda, cream of tartar, organic agents, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as bakery, confectionery, biscuits & crackers, packaged food products, fried food products, and others. The market on the basis of the sales channel, is classified as direct sales & wholesalers, independent grocery retailer, non-store retailers, and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Raising Agents Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Raising Agents market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Raising Agents market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Raising Agents market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Raising Agents market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

