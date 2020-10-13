GPS Anti-Jamming Market to Propel the Growth of the Market Between 2020-2027 | BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group

The global GPS anti-jamming market was valued at US$ 4,036.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,523.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2020–2027.GPS is a monitoring station and satellite network that transmits signals that are used for positioning, timing, and navigation operations. The signalsare free, reliable, and extremely accurate. GPS anti-jamming protects GPS receivers from malicious intentional jamming and interference activities. Growing adoption of GPS anti-jamming solutions in the military and defense sectordrives the global GPS anti-jamming market growth

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc.

Cobham Limited

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Thales Group

FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

NovAtel Inc.

Mayflower Communications

infiniDome Ltd.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their GPS Anti-Jamming Market position. The GPS Anti-Jamming Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

