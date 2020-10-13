ARM Microprocessor Market Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth, Analysis, Outlook & Forecasts To 2027 | Broadcom Limited, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Group

The global ARM microprocessor market is expected to grow at a decent CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The market is expected to witness an increase in demand at the global level owing to the growing use of microprocessors in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, personal computers (PC), and laptops, among others. The ARM microprocessor chip consists of various functions such as timing functions, data storage, and interaction with the peripheral devices. These ICs are used in various electronic devices such as servers, tablets, smartphones, and embedded devices, among others.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

Broadcom Limited

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group, Ltd

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Incorporated

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the ARM Microprocessor Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the ARM Microprocessor Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their ARM Microprocessor Market position. The ARM Microprocessor Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of ARM Microprocessor Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. ARM Microprocessor Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2025)

Chapter 4. ARM Microprocessor Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. ARM Microprocessor Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. ARM Microprocessor Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. ARM Microprocessor Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2025)

