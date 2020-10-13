Global and United States Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Scope and Market Size

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market is segmented into

Very Low EVA

Low EVA

Mid EVA

High EVA

Segment by Application, the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market is segmented into

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Blending Materials

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin Market Share Analysis

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin business, the date to enter into the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin market, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Resin product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

DuPont

ExxonMobil

LyondellBasell

Formosa Plastics

Braskem

Westlake

TPI Polene

Hanwha Chemical

Versalis

Dow

LG Chem

Celanese

Total Refining & Chemicals

USI

SamsungTotal

Tosoh

LOTTE CHEMICAL

Sumitomo Chemical

Arkema

NUC Corperation

Ube

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

BASF-YPC Company Limited

Hua Mei Polymer

